27 May 2018

Outcome Analysis: Cash Transfer Programming Response to the Ebola Crisis in Sierra Leone and Liberia (April 2018)

Report
from Cash Learning Partnership
Published on 27 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (920.48 KB)

The United States Agency for International Development / Food for Peace (USAID / FFP) supported Cash Transfer Programming (CTP) response to the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone and Liberia greatly contributed to the recovery of affected communities and households. The CTP response provided a safety net to assist targeted communities to deal with transient food insecurity and went beyond achieving this objective by also contributing to the recovery of livelihoods eroded by the Ebola crisis.

Over a period of six to approximately 31 months, and in a highly challenging context of poor road and telecommunications networks, seven USAID / FFP implementing partners in Sierra Leone and Liberia came together with Government focal points, service providers and community leaders to successfully provide monthly or quarterly cash payments to over 120,000 households.

This analytical document takes a consolidated and comprehensive look at the food security and livelihood outcomes of the CTP Ebola response, especially from the perspectives of the communities that benefitted from the cash transfers. It seeks to examine the short and medium term impacts of mainly unrestricted and unconditional cash transfers and complementary activities on household food security, livelihoods, and resilience, and identifies critical lessons to inform future programming decisions in similar contexts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.