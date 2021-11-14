Sierra Leone

The Ministry of Health & Sanitation, in acute response to the Wellington fire disaster has on Wednesday, 10th November 2021 activated the 5/11 Health Coordination Centre housed at the Ministry’s Conference Hall, 4th flooor Youyi Building.

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

The principal objective of the Coordination Center is to galvanize experts & liaise with other relevant command centers to judiciously manage donations, deploy material & human resources to cater for the needs of survivors of the incident.

The center encompasses various pillars including Donor Coordination, Foreign Affairs & External Relations, Logistics, Communication, ICT, Technical & Medical Support, Administrative & Finance and representatives from WHO & African CDC.

