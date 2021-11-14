Sierra Leone
The Ministry of Health & Sanitation, in acute response to the Wellington fire disaster has on Wednesday, 10th November 2021 activated the 5/11 Health Coordination Centre housed at the Ministry’s Conference Hall, 4th flooor Youyi Building.
The principal objective of the Coordination Center is to galvanize experts & liaise with other relevant command centers to judiciously manage donations, deploy material & human resources to cater for the needs of survivors of the incident.
The center encompasses various pillars including Donor Coordination, Foreign Affairs & External Relations, Logistics, Communication, ICT, Technical & Medical Support, Administrative & Finance and representatives from WHO & African CDC.