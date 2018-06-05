Key sociocultural dimensions of scientific research and response to the West African Ebola outbreak, Briefing Note for WHO Ebola Science Committee, 04/06/2018

Rumours, resistance or continued at-risk practices are more helpfully interpreted as evidence of genuine concerns with the quality of the response as implemented on the ground, or a pointer to the irrelevance of the response to people’s most pressing health or livelihood concerns

Current fears and uncertainty are influenced by historical experiences of external predation (slave traders, colonial regimes, recent warlordism). There is potential for people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone to mistrust the motives of anyone outside their communities. This risk needs to be taken seriously and explicitly addressed at all stages of the design, implementation and oversight of research and infection control