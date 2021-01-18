Sierra Leone
IRCS to continue humanitarian services in Sierra Leone
FREETOWN, 16 January 2021 (IRCS) - Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) will continue its humanitarian services in the Society’s health center in Sierra Leone, said the IRCS President.
Following his visit to Africa, President of the Iranian Red Crescent Dr Karim Hemmati met with President of the Sierra Leone Red Cross Christian Fayia on Saturday and visited the Iranian Red Crescent's medical center in the capital, Freetown.
IRCS president said that the Society could enhance its services in Sierra Leone and train volunteers and staff of the Sierra Leone Red Cross through IFRC.
Sierra Leone Red Cross President praised the Iranian Red Crescent's assistance in medical and treatment areas which are rendered to patients in Iranian Red Crescent's health center in Freetown.
During his visit to the Red Crescent clinic in Freetown, IRCS president visited various parts of the center and conversed with the center's physicians. Dr Hemmati also considered development of services to patients as well as expansion of the center in the meeting with officials of the IRCS health center.
Iranian Red Crescent's health center has been providing medical services in one of the poorest parts of the capital, Freetown, since 2003.