First UN COVID-19 humanitarian flight commences operations to Sierra Leone to ease transportation of critical medical supplies

Freetown, 2 June 2020 - The first United Nations humanitarian “Solidarity Flight” landed in Freetown today to commence the transportation of experts as well as a shipment of essential medical supplies to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight started operation in other African countries in April 2020, delivering critical medical supplies and equipment from the Addis Ababa logistics hub. And, for the first time during the current COVID-19 pandemic, Sierra Leone is also benefitting from the humanitarian flight by the United Nations to overcome the ongoing challenges of airfreighting supplies and personnel.

In this first trip to Sierra Leone, the aircraft facilitated the transportation of United Nations personnel who have been stranded in the country.

“Air travel across the world has been halted by the ongoing pandemic which has consequently limited movement of people and critical essential supplies. With the start of the United Nations Humanitarian Flight to Sierra Leone we are hopeful that it will help to alleviate some of the major challenges the country experienced in the past few months since the pandemic,” said Evan Liyosi, World Health Organization Representative in Sierra Leone.

“Until the resumption of normal commercial air transportation, we will rely on the flight for the delivery of in kind donations, human resources and essential humanitarian supplies that are urgently needed in the country,” said Mr Liyosi.

All necessary arrangements have been instituted and technical protocols put in place by the government of Sierra Leone to ensure safe reception of passengers and essential supplies on arrival. The United Nations in Sierra Leone commends the Government of Sierra Leone for its political commitment and collaboration with the UN in the COVID-19 response.

“These flights will ensure the continuation of ongoing humanitarian responses to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing air links for dispatching essential medical and humanitarian cargo and transporting health workers to the front lines of the pandemic,” said Housainou Taal, World Food Programme Representative in Sierra Leone.

