Comment by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on protest deaths in Sierra Leone

I am alarmed by reports of several casualties and fatalities yesterday in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown during public protests.

I call on the Government of Sierra Leone to hold prompt, impartial and thorough investigations into yesterday’s violence and bring those responsible to account regardless of their status and political affiliation. I urge all sides to embrace dialogue.

Sierra Leone must remain firmly on the path of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. The authorities should facilitate rather than seek to prevent peaceful protests, and desist from unnecessary and disproportionate responses to the protests such as shutting down the Internet and imposing open-ended curfews.

