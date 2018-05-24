24 May 2018

Can the wounds of war be healed? Experimental evidence on reconciliation in Sierra Leone May 2018

Report
from International Initiative for Impact Evaluation (3ie)
Published on 23 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.38 MB)

Summary

Wars destroy more than physical capital. When neighbours fight neighbours, this severs social ties, undermining social capital within the community. To recover from wars and rebuild social capital, many countries undertake truth and reconciliation efforts. We examine the consequences of one such programme in post-conflict Sierra Leone, which was designed and implemented by a non-governmental organisation called Fambul Tok.
The programme sets up forums in sections, or groups of 10 villages, where victims detail war atrocities and perpetrators confess to war crimes. We use random assignment to study its impact across 100 sections, surveying 2,200 individuals in these areas. The short-run effects are measured nine months after the forums are held, as part of the intervention. In a subsample of sections, we are also able to gauge longer-run effects, 31 months after the forums take place.
We find that the reconciliation programme had both positive and negative consequences.
On the one hand, the programme led to greater forgiveness of those who perpetrated violence during the civil war. Furthermore, respondents were found to be more trusting of ex-combatants, and social networks became stronger as people sought more help and advice from each other. Individuals residing in treated villages also became more community oriented in their behaviour: they joined more organisations like parent– teacher associations and contributed more to public goods.
On the other hand, the reconciliation process undermined psychological well-being and left lasting psychological damage. In particular, individuals in treated communities scored worse on three psychological measures: anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Moreover, all of these effects, both psychological and societal, persisted for nearly three years after the intervention. These results suggest that confronting past war experiences may prove traumatic by reopening old wounds.
Taken together, our findings show that reconciliation can promote forgiveness and bring community members together, while also reducing psychological well-being. Our findings suggest that reconciliation processes should be redesigned in ways that reduce their psychological costs, while retaining their positive societal benefits.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.