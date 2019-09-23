23 Sep 2019

C4D in Humanitarian Action: Sierra Leone mudslide response 2017 - Using digital platforms to place affected populations at the heart of the response

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 23 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (511.22 KB)

In the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) formal commitments to Accountability to Affected Populations (CAAPs) it was acknowledged that “communication with, and inclusion of, crisis-affected populations in the design and provision of humanitarian assistance are integral parts of achieving strengthened accountability to affected populations.” The case of UNICEF Sierra Leone’s response to the flooding and mudslide of August 2017 is a clear example of how the social messaging platform U-Report can be a powerful tool to keep the voice of community members at the heart of the design, implementation and course correction of humanitarian response programmes, and can enhance the broader C4D strategies to address the needs of and engage affected populations.

