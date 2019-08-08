Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Sierra Leone Flood Relief - 8 August 2019

In response to the recent floods in Freetown, Sierra Leone, wherein initial estimations of affected persons and households as of August 7th total an estimated number of over 40,000 and 8,000 respectively, the Office of National Security and various aid actors were activated and divided into 5 different cluster groups, each assessing and responding to various sectors and affected regions. From early assessments, the Western region of Freetown has been impacted most by the floods, but the Southern region of Pujehun, and the Eastern regions of Kailahun and Kenema have been affected by the floods as well. Throughout the regions of Freetown, over 5,000 people have been displaced, with more predicted to be displaced, or at least severely impacted considering the continuing rain forecasted. The dense population and informal settlements, including impoverished slum communities, many of which are built in flood or landslide prone areas, are most vulnerable and have the highest needs.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation and its local partners, including Caritas Freetown, have approved and activated its emergency relief protocol, preparing the distribution of relief items, including eco-blankets and rice (10kg/per/person) to up to 3,000 residents in affected communities. To date, 877 affected households have received aid in the forms of: drinking water packets, rice, Maggie cubes, salt, vegetables, eco-blankets, infant milk powder, and regular milk powder. BTCF and partners response and aid is ongoing and will continue throughout and after the flooding period.