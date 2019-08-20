Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Sierra Leone Flood Relief - 19 August 2019

The torrential rains began on August 1st, and subsequently caused flooding and mudslides that have, to date, caused the death of at least 6 people and the displacement of over 5,000, affecting around 2,900 households. As of August 19, some reports have estimated that up to 10 people have died and that over 16,000 people have been affected.

Continuing its disaster response in the flood-affected Western area of Sierra Leone, BTCF has began collaborating with long time partners, Caritas Freetown, CRS, and the Lanyi Foundation to implement emergency and basic needs distributions. In BTCF’s recent humanitarian response efforts, the organization collaborated with Caritas Freetown and CRS, providing up to 2,500 affected-persons residing in the community of Culvert. The Lanyi Foundation, a community-based grassroots organization in Freetown, worked with women from the community to prepare and serve BTCF donated hot meals; up to 150 people benefitted from Lanyi’s hot meal distribution, wherein over 200kg of rice were provided.

Future collaborations between BTCF and its implementing partners are in development, as well as additional Food and Non-Food Items, which include stationaries and clothing, and food items such as rice and multigrain powder.

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation