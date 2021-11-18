Belgium sends emergency aid to Sierra Leone via B-FAST

Earlier this month, a fuel truck exploded in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. More than 100 people were killed and more than 100 injured, with many people suffering from severe burns. Following the accident, Sierra Leone submitted a request for assistance to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, including a specific request for medical equipment.

In response to this request for assistance, Belgium has decided to provide emergency medical assistance to Sierra Leone through B-FAST. This assistance consists of 30,000 nitrile gloves, 20,000 surgical facemasks from the FPS Public Health strategic reserve, and 4,000 doses of Ceftriaxone, an anti-inflammatory drug.

The aid will be used for the medical follow-up of the injured.

Belgium wishes to express its solidarity with the authorities and the population of Sierra Leone in these difficult circumstances.

The FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation is coordinating this B-FAST mission, a mechanism in which the Prime Minister's Office is also involved, as well as the FPS Public Health, Defence, the FPS Interior and the FPS Strategy and Support for logistical and administrative support.

More information on the B-FAST mechanism can be found at https://diplomatie.belgium.be/en/about_the_organisation/specific_services/b-fast