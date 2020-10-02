Adapting through Covid-19: October 2020 lessons from teenage pregnancy programmes in Sierra Leone

Key Messages:

■ Partners under this action research project -- Concern, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Save the Children -- continued to implement their programme components addressing the social norms that drive teenage pregnancy, even in the context of Covid-19.

■ All partners have reported gender impacts of the pandemic and associated restrictions in the communities in which they work, and have responded to particular risks linked to gender-based violence (GBV), decreased access to services, and disrupted livelihoods and schooling.

■ In addition to changes to their programme activities, all partners have also adapted their standard operating procedures to protect staff and communities, while also attempting to tackle issues of misinformation.

■ The action research team has also adapted its ways of working, relying on remote management and support to partners, which has at times resulted in reflections on learning that have less depth, although happen with more frequency.