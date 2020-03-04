Adaptation in practice: lessons from teenage pregnancy programmes in Sierra Leone

Authors: Clare Castillejo and Stephanie Buell

Key messages:

Partners under this action research project – Concern, International Rescue Committee (IRC), and Save the Children – are trialling alternative approaches to preventing teenage pregnancy, focusing on social norms change. These components of their programmes are being managed adaptively.

Institutional context, space for reflection, and flexible operations processes (sub-granting, budgeting, recruitment) have emerged as key factors in allowing partners to work more adaptively, even across different implementation modalities.

Partners’ initial activities have focused strongly on learning about the problem and context. However, additional time and resources need to be dedicated to capacity-building, bringing on board new staff and partners, and communication.

Introduction

Sierra Leone has one of the highest rates of teenage pregnancy in the world. Several recent research studies have generated evidence as to why. Drivers of this problem include lack of information, knowledge and skills among girls, their sexual partners and their families; weak institutions and services, such as health, education, social work and justice; poverty and girls’ limited access to assets; widespread sexual violence and exploitation, for which there is both social and legal impunity; and engrained social and gender norms that make girls vulnerable to early sex and pregnancy.

This brief discusses initial learning emerging from the Adaptive approaches to reducing teenage pregnancy in Sierra Leone action research project. The project is accompanying three international NGOs in Sierra Leone as they trial adaptive approaches to addressing teenage pregnancy. The brief begins with an introduction to current approaches to dealing with the problem, and then the development of the action research project. It then presents initial insights generated by the project regarding the drivers of teenage pregnancy; what is required to work adaptively on this issue in Sierra Leone; and the experience of accompanying adaptive programmes with action research. It concludes by identifying key questions emerging from the project so far.