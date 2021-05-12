President Ramkalawan conducts follow up visit to areas affected by flooding

President Wavel Ramkalawan accompanied by Vice-President Ahmed Afif and the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Climate Change, Mr Flavien Joubert conducted a follow up visit to key locations at Anse Boileau and Anse La Mouche this morning. The visits included zones which had been severely affected by flooding during the heavy rains which occurred on Sunday.

Discussions on site were an opportunity for the delegation along with the technical team to assess and propose possible solutions to alleviate the constant drainage issues resulting in flooding during periods of heavy rains.

The President has given instructions to the technical team to compile a full proposal of all works and corrective measures required which will then be presented to the community leaders in preparation for immediate implementation.

The delegation included technicians from the Seychelles Planning Authority, Seychelles Land Transport Agency, the Environment and the Infrastructure Department. Also present were Members of the National Assembly for Anse Boileau Hon Phillip Arrisol and for Baie Lazare, Hon. Francois Adelaide as well as District Administrators.

