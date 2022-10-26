The Midterm Review of the Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 - Seychelles Voluntary National Report

Introduction

A successor instrument to the Hyogo Framework of Action (HFA) 2005-2015, the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR) is a fifteen-year (2015 – 2030) voluntary, nonbinding agreement that aims to reduce loss attributed to disasters in all its forms.

Recognising the dynamic interaction between development and disaster risk, the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction can be considered as the blue print for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). With four main priority areas and seven global targets the SFDRR aims to achieve substantial reduction in losses attributed to lives, health and livelihoods in communities and countries.

Recognisant that 2023 marks the midpoint of the Sendai Framework implementation, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly has initiated a mid-term review of the Sendai Framework (MTR SF). The overall objective of the mid-term review is to take stock of the overall implementation of the framework on a country basis, that is assess the progress, challenges experienced as well as identify changes and emerging issues in order to formulate country specific recommendations that needs to be prioritised.

Such review shall inform specific policy adjustments and present new modalities for governments to adopt and implement in the next upcoming years.

The report unfolds by introducing the key concepts, frameworks and literature that guides Disaster Risk Management (DRM) on both an international and national basis it then presents the methodology that the Seychelles have adopted to conduct the review. It then goes to provide an overview of the findings, the progress, gaps and constraints that the different MDAs has face in the implementation of the framework.

The report concludes by providing country specific recommendations from the findings in order to guide and improve on the next phase of implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.