World Bank Helps Kosovo Purchase Medical Equipment to Strengthen Its COVID-19 Response

PRISTINA, January 18, 2021 – Kosovo’s Ministry of Health and the National Institute of Public Health have received new medical equipment, with World Bank support. Kosovo’s laboratories and health systems are now in a stronger position to advance the country’s clinical response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new medical equipment includes ultra-cold freezers and refrigerators, transport cases, biohazard bags, blood collection tubes, and safety needles .The supplies, which have been procured via a 1.75 million Euros grant from the World Bank’s Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility, will reinforce Kosovo’s efforts to create cold storage and maintain an unbroken chain for distribution of vaccines.

“The arrival in Kosovo of the additional medical equipment is great news for the country’s battle with COVID-19, which we hope will help put Kosovo on a path of sustained economic recovery,” said Massimiliano Paolucci, World Bank’s Manager for Kosovo. “The World Bank will continue providing its support to Kosovo to address the devastating impact of COVID-19 on public health and the economy, by helping save lives and strengthen the country’s health system.”

The new World Bank-financed equipment complements the procurement and delivery of additional COVID-19 related equipment and supplies under the ongoing Kosovo Health Project, also financed by the World Bank, and implemented by the Ministry of Health. Some equipment recently purchased and deployed in hospitals, worth 3.4 million Euros, include 60 high-tech beds for intensive care units; 55,500 FFP2 respiratory masks; 90,000 disposable protective coveralls; 15,000 face shields; 15,000 protective goggles; 4.6 million nitrile gloves; 225,000 surgical gloves; 120,000 facial masks; 15 infusion pumps for intravenous (IV) fluids; 7 X-ray digital systems; and 300 patient monitors.

The World Bank is also providing financing worth 46 million Euros to enable the Kosovo COVID-19 Emergency Project purchase additional medical equipment and supplies for the country’s health facilities. Delivery of the additional equipment is expected soon.

The World Bank program in Kosovo currently supports 11 projects in different sectors, totaling US$281.6 million of concessional loans. The World Bank also supports Kosovo with grant funding and analytical work.

