Between January and September 2022, some 26,500 refugees and migrants were estimated to have transited through the Western Balkans as part of mixed movements, (14% more than last year at the same period). Given the nature of movement of these persons, including as a result of pushbacks and/or reverse flow, UNHCR’s uses data on arrivals to estimate how many persons are a part of mixed movements (MMs) in a given time period.