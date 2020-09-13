United States Provides 50 Ventilators to Kosovo

As part of a worldwide effort to assist those most affected by COVID-19, the United States has donated 50 brand-new, state-of-the-art ventilators to Kosovo. U.S. Ambassador Philip S. Kosnett, joined by USAID Mission Director Lisa Magno, handed over these life-saving medical devices to Kosovo’s Minister of Health on August 25. The donation comes at a crucial time for Kosovo. Throughout the summer, Kosovo has been at the top of charts in Europe in regards to the highest number of new infections per capita, and in the world in regards to death per capita due to COVID-19.

The quick production and customization of the American-made Vyaire ventilators for Kosovo is the result of American generosity coupled with the innovation of the private sector. Kosovo medical staff also received training on the use of the Vyaire ventilators, conducted virtually by the University of California San Francisco.

This donation builds on the $1.6 million the U.S. Government through USAID has already committed to Kosovo in response to the pandemic, which provides operational support and increases Kosovo’s response capability to stop further transmission of the virus and mitigate the impact of COVID-19. This assistance includes donating thousands of hygiene kits to health centers and families in need across Kosovo’s 38 municipalities; placing temperature (thermo) scanners at eight ports of entry, including Pristina airport; and providing RT-PCR machines and laboratory equipment to increase Kosovo’s testing capacities.