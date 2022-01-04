United Nations working to protect peacekeeping mission staff member declared ‘persona non grata’ by Kosovo authorities, Secretary-General says

SG/SM/21096

1 JANUARY 2022

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

We have been made aware of the Kosovo authorities’ declaration as “persona non grata” of a staff member of the United Nations Mission in Kosovo, UNMIK. No official communication has been received by the Mission from the Kosovo authorities with respect to this announcement. The doctrine of “persona non grata” is not applicable to United Nations personnel and is not contemplated under UNMIK regulation 2000/47 (on the status, privileges and immunities of KFOR and UNMIK and their personnel in Kosovo).

Any concerns regarding a member of UNMIK personnel should be addressed to the Mission leadership so that UNMIK can address the matter in line with the status, privileges and immunities of UNMIK and its personnel.

UNMIK and United Nations Headquarters are taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the staff member concerned and following up with relevant authorities on this matter.

