UNHCR Serbia Update, September 2022

Highlights

In Jan-Sep 2022, authorities reported 84,512 new arrivals to governmental centres (which is a 97% increase compared to the same period in 2021). UNHCR profiling of new arrivals in the south indicates that Syrian refugees make up 50% of the arrivals, followed by persons from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Morocco, etc. 19,345 persons arrived in governmental centres in September alone (comp. to 17,997 in August and 13,425 in July).

** Key Figures (as of 30 September 2022)**

8,151 Refugees, Asylum-Seekers and Migrantscounted in Serbia at end-September, of which

6,183 Accommodated in governmental centres almost 2,000 Staying outside of governmental centres

71 Refugees from Ukraine accommodated in Vranje Asylum Centre (AC)