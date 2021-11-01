UNHCR Serbia Update, September 2021

As at end-September, 6,228 (increase by 23%) refugees and migrants are in the territory of Serbia, of which 5,016 are accommodated in 13 operational governmental centres across the country, 26 in specialised institutions for unaccompanied and separated children (UASC), 127 in private accommodation and 1,059 staying rough outside the centres.

8,978 newcomers to governmental centres were registered in September (vs. 7,101 in August). Twenty-eight percent of all arrivals originate from Afghanistan.

September saw 1,980 (decrease by 19%) pushbacks from neighboring countries to Serbia (74% from Hungary, 23% from Romania and 3% from Croatia). Nationals of Syria make up 53% of all the pushbacks, mainly men but also families, and 17% of all pushed back persons are young men and unaccompanied boys from Afghanistan.