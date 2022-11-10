UNHCR Serbia Update, October 2022

Highlights

In Jan-Oct 2022, authorities reported 99,031 new arrivals to governmental centres (compared to 49,402 in the same period in 2021). According to profiling performed by UNHCR field staff, Syrians make up 37% of the arrivals, followed by arrivals originating from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Morocco, and Burundi. 14,519 persons arrived in governmental centres in October (compared to 19,345 in September and 17,997 in August).

Key Figures (as at end-October 2022)

7,951 Refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants counted in Serbia, of which

5,319 accommodated in governmental centres,

over 2,600 staying outside of governmental centres, and

73 refugees from Ukraine accommodated in Vranje Asylum Centre (AC).

284 Applications for asylum in 2022

23 Positive decisions in 2022

3 Positive decisions in October 2022

228 Positive decisions since 2008

991 Persons fleeing Ukraine received Temporary Protection (TP) in Serbia since 24 February 2022, of which 52 in October.