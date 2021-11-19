UNHCR Serbia Update, October 2021

As at end-October, 6,150 (decrease by 1%) refugees and migrants are in the territory of Serbia, of which 4,706 are accommodated in 13 operational governmental centres across the country, 24 in specialised institutions for unaccompanied and separated children (UASC), 127 in private accommodation and 1,190 staying rough outside the centres.

6,570 newcomers to governmental centres were registered in October (vs. 8,978 in September). 2,455 persons originating from Afghanistan arrived in centres in Serbia in October (comp. to 2,502 in September).

October saw 3,323 (increase by 68% comp. to September) pushbacks from neighboring countries to Serbia (76% from Hungary, 21% from Romania, 2% from Croatia and 1% from BiH). Nationals of Syria make up 65% of all the pushbacks, mainly men but also families, and 17% of all pushed back persons are young men and unaccompanied boys from Afghanistan.