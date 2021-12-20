UNHCR Serbia Update, November 2021

As at end-November, 5,619 (decrease by 9%) refugees and migrants are in the territory of Serbia, of which 4,617 are accommodated in 13 operational governmental centres across the country, 25 in specialised institutions for unaccompanied and separated children (UASC), 127 in private accommodation and 850 staying rough outside the centres.

6,136 newcomers to governmental centres were registered in November (vs. 6,570 in October). Arrivals came mainly from North Macedonia (82%, increase by 6%), Bulgaria (9%, decrease by 4%), Montenegro (4%, increase by 1%), Albania via Kosovo (2%, decrease by 2%), and smaller percentages from Turkey (air), Russia (air), Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and Croatia.

November saw 4,163 (increase by 25% comp. to October) pushbacks from neighbouring countries to Serbia (78% from Hungary, 21% from Romania and 1% from Croatia). Nationals of Syria make up 51% of all the pushbacks, mainly men but also families, and 17% of all pushed back persons are single men and families from Afghanistan.