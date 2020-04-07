UNHCR Serbia Update, March 2020

• No COVID-19 infection was reported among refugees, asylum seekers or migrants.

• UNHCR and partners counselled over 1,500 foreigners at over thirty sites throughout the country on asylum. 149 registered their intention to seek asylum with the Ministry of Interior (MOI), while 12 lodged new asylum claims with the Asylum Office (AO). In March, the AO adjudicated two rejections.

• Following the introduction of the State of Emergency, on 17 March, the Government of Serbia (GoS) adopted a Decision on the temporary limitation of movement of asylum seekers and irregular migrants accommodated in asylum and reception centres, which allows for exit from centres only with special permits.

• On 24 March, the GoS adopted a Decision on the Status of Foreigners in the Republic of Serbia during the State of Emergency, which places on hold the taking of biometric data from foreigners but automatically extends the validity of all personal documents of foreign nationals, including asylum seekers and refugees until the end of state of emergency, implying that receipt of new applications for asylum in Serbia is also placed on temporary hold.

• UNHCR and partners profiled 1,609 newly arriving asylum seekers and migrants. While initially most arrived from North Macedonia, after increased controls of green borders and boundaries in the South under the State of Emergency, most new arrivals during the second half of March came from Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) or Hungary.

• 17-20 March, authorities systematically gathered over 2,000 migrants in public places and transferred them to the nearest centres, regardless of this being an Asylum Centre (AC) or a Reception/Transit Centre (RTC). The number of asylum seekers and migrants counted at any one day thus increased by 30% to 8,692 at the end of March (up from 6,724 at end February). 8,652 were accommodated in five AC and twelve RTC and only 40 observed outside. They comprise 3,701 citizens of Afghanistan, 1,618 of Syria, 925 of Pakistan, 634 of Bangladesh, 368 of Iraq, 330 of Iran, 266 of Morocco, and 810 from 42 other countries - a majority likely in need of international protection as coming from so-called “refugee-producing countries”. 7,149 are adult men, 393 adult women and 1,110 children, including 540 unaccompanied and separated children (UASC).

• With most centres seriously overcrowded, the Serbian Commissariat for Refugees and Migration (SCRM), enhanced medical and hygiene measures, expanded soft shelter capacities and started transferring migrants and UASC between centres. On 25-26 March it greatly alleviated risks to registered asylum-seekers in Banja Koviljača Asylum AC by moving to RTC 225 migrants that had been cramped into this small AC by law-enforcement authorities, who has collected them near the border to BiH. On 21 Mar, the SCRM moved all 100 residents of Subotica RTC to other RTC, whereupon it was handed to the army to be used for COVID-19 quarantine. On 30 March, the SCRM moved 284 single men from overcrowded Kikinda RTC to Divljana RTC, which the SCRM reopened after it had been closed 18 months ago.

• UNHCR and its ten partner organisations remained open and fully operational, with many services swiftly transferred online or -phone to reduce risk of infecting clients or colleagues. In close coordination with UN sister agencies and partners, we received requests for additional support from authorities, reallocated funds in our programme, shared a funding proposal with interested donors, and started assisting authorities’ COVID-19 prevention measures. With emergency procurements, by the end of the months we already donated to the SCRM one vehicle, one water tank (for Banja Koviljača AC), 1,000 blankets, 1,500 litres of liquid soap, 500 spray bottles, 18 no-contact thermometers, and 10 mobile phones. UNHCR partner Indigo quickly hired eight cleaners to improve hygiene in Preševo RTC, where most newly arriving asylum seekers and migrants are currently being accommodated.

• UNHCR and partners contacted all asylum seekers and refugees in private accommodation, quickly reassessed their needs and transferred financial assistance for April for those with and for April and May to those without bank accounts. New requests for financial assistance by asylum seekers and refugees, who lost their work or employment due to movement restrictions under the State of Emergency, were received, assessed and addressed almost daily.