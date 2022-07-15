UNHCR Serbia Update, June 2022

As of the end of June, 6,313 refugees and migrants are in the territory of Serbia, of whom 4,836 were accommodated in 14 operational governmental centres across the country. 137 refugees and asylum seekers live in private accommodation. 19 unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) are accommodated in specialised institutions, and 47 in asylum/reception centres.

8,131 newcomers to governmental centres were registered in June, representing an increase compared to 7,247 In May.

303 pushbacks from the neighbouring countries to Serbia (46% from Hungary, 50% from Romania, and 4% from Croatia) were registered in June (as compared to 384 in May). Nationals of Syria make 49% of all the pushbacks, Pakistanis make 26%, and Afghans come third with 7% of all pushbacks.

In June, the Asylum Office (AO) of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) of Serbia granted subsidiary protection to three nationals of Ukraine, and to three nationals of Syria. In all, eight persons were granted international protection (seven persons were granted subsidiary protection and one refugee status) in the first half of 2022. 377 persons expressed intention to seek asylum in Serbia (as compared to 529 in May).