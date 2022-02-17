UNHCR Serbia Update, January 2022

2,795 newcomersto governmental centres were registered in January2022 (vs. 4,978 in Dec 2021). Arrivals came mainly from North Macedonia (73%), Bulgaria (12%), and small percentages from Turkey, Montenegro, Russia, Albania, Hungary, Tunisia and Romania.

As at end-January, 4,865(decrease by 9%) refugees and migrants are in the territory of Serbia, of whom3,915 are accommodated in 13 operational governmental centres across the country, 27 in specialised institutions for unaccompanied and separated children (UASC), 135 in private accommodation and 788 staying rough outside the centres.