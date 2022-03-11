UNHCR Serbia Update, February 2022

3,236 new arrivals to governmental centres were registered by the authorities in February (compared to 2,795 in January).

Arrivals originating from Afghanistan remain the most numerous group, followed by those from Syria, Pakistan, Iraq, etc. 71% transited through North Macedonia, 19% through Bulgaria and 10% arrived in Serbia from other countries.

As at 28 February, 4,630 refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants are present on the territory of Serbia, including 3,745 in governmental centres, 30 in specialised institutions for unaccompanied and separated children (UASC), 135 in private accommodation and 720 staying in hostels/hotels or abandoned houses in border areas with Hungary/Romania/Croatia.