UNHCR Serbia Update, August 2022

According to the authorities, 6,254 refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants are accommodated in governmental centres at end-August,18 are placed in specialised institutions for unaccompanied and separated children (UASC), 156 in private accommodation (known to UNHCR) and another estimated 2,000 are staying in hostels/hotels or abandoned houses in border areas with Hungary/Romania/Croatia/Bosnia and Herzegovina and in Belgrade city centre. 78refugees from Ukraine were accommodated in the dedicated Vranje Asylum Centre (AC), and an estimated 3,600hasresidence in hotels and privately.

16,723 new arrivals to governmental centres were registered by the Serbian Commissariat for Refugees and Migration (SCRM) in 1-28 August period (compared to 13,425 in the whole month of July), with the refugee/migrant influx averaging 4,200 persons per week (compared to 3,000 per week in July 2021).

With increased arrivals, Obrenovac Asylum Centre in Belgrade and Preševo Transit-Reception Centre in the south of the country joined in the group of overcrowded centres in Serbia, together with already overwhelmed centres in the northern and western borders. To preempt ensuing health risks, UNHCR delivered the second batch of 800 anti-scabies creams (1,500 in total) to the SCRM management to be used in affected reception centres.

Asylum: UNHCR and partners counselled 2,112 persons on asylum in the month of August. Asylum Office (AO) of the MoI granted asylum to one citizen of Ukraine and three citizens of Afghanistan and subsidiary protection to two citizens of Congo. One asylum application was rejected by the AO. AO has thus far in 2022 granted 17 positive decisions, including granting asylum to six applicants and subsidiary protection to 11 persons.

Temporary protection (TP) was awarded in August to 74 persons fleeing Ukraine, bringing the total number to 888 persons who have received TP in Serbia since March and as at 31 August.