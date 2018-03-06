UNHCR Serbia Update, 19 February - 04 March 2018

The overall number of new refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants remained stable with 4,006 counted in Serbia on 04 March. 94% (or 3,750) were accommodated in 18 governmental centres.

Despite the harsh winter weather only some 20 migrant/refugee men sleeping rough near the borders with Croatia and Hungary agreed to be transferred to Tutin Asylum Centre, while most others, close to 150, opted to remain sleeping rough in border areas. UNHCR and partners liaised with authorities and monitored the situation closely - on stand-by with transport or NFI aid to prevent hypothermia.

In February, UNHCR and the partners under its project provided over 10,700 community-based protection services, including over 2,700 interpretation and 5,800 legal counseling/info services, over 450 referrals to medical, social welfare, legal registration and other forms of assistance, provided psychosocial and psychological support in over 200 instances, non-formal educational activities and other protection interventions in over 23 sites throughout Serbia. Our new Serbia Snapshot-February 2018 illustrates more trends.

UNHCR and partners assisted 144 new arrivals (compared to 126 the preceding two weeks). 60% arrived via fYR Macedonia, 26% by air and 14% via Bulgaria. Most were from Iran (29%), followed by Pakistan (28%), Afghanistan (18%), and Syria or Iraq (10 % each). 66% were adult men, 12% adult women and 22% children, including 21 unaccompanied or separated boys.