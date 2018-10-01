01 Oct 2018

UNHCR Serbia Update, 17 - 30 September 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (645.46 KB)

  • The number newly arriving refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants that were observed or assisted by UNHCR and partners in Serbia grew to 1,130 - compared to 961 during the preceding fortnight. 53% claimed to have entered Serbia irregularly from fYR Macedonia (down from 55% two weeks ago) and 20% from Bulgaria (down from 30%), and 21% to have arrived regularly by air (up from 13%). Most new arrivals originated from Afghanistan (26%), Pakistan (24%), or Iran (23%), followed by Iraq (6%), Bangladesh (3%), or Syria (2%). 69% were adult men, 23% children (incl. 162 Unaccompanied and Separated Children - UASC) and 8% adult women.

  • Also the presence of new refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants in Serbia continued growing with 3,905 counted on 30 September (up from 3,877 two weeks ago). 3,411 (i.e. 87%) were accommodated in 15 governmental Reception/Transit (RTC) or Asylum Centres, including around 200 single men in rub halls in Adasevci and Principovac RTCs. Despite cooler weather, close to 500 mainly male refugees/migrants were observed outside the centres: 200 in Belgrade City, another 200 camping close to borders with Croatia or Hungary and up to 90 in Loznica, close to the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

  • Enrolment of refugee/migrant children in public schools and kindergartens across the country progressed well. 95% of refugee/migrant children between 7-14 attended 34 public elementary schools, almost all six year olds state preschool institutions, 107 attended kindergartens, and 12% 13 secondary schools.

  • UNHCR and partners continued gathering high number of reports of collective expulsions: 506 from Croatia (down from 565 two weeks ago), followed by 188 from BiH (down from 247), 74 from Romania (up from 22) and 18 from Hungary (down from 28 – below chart refers for trends). More than 58% of these reports alleged denial of access to asylum procedures by authorities of these neighbouring countries.

  • On 14 September in Backa Palanka, twelve refugee families from Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, representatives of local authorities, of the Serbian Commissioner for Refugees and Migration (SCRM), of UNHCR and the OSCE celebrated the signing of contracts for village houses under the seventh RHP Serbia sub-project.

  • Continuing implementation of its comprehensive Action Plan for Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), on 19 September, UNHCR organised focus group discussions with residents of Obrenovac RTC. Distribution of PSEA posters and leaflets to partners started on 20 September.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.