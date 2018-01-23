23 Jan 2018

UNHCR Serbia Update, 15 - 21 January 2018

  • The overall situation and numbers of new refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants remained stable with 4,087 counted in Serbia on 21 January. 93% (or 3,797) were accommodated in 18 governmental centres (see also Joint Assessment of Government Centres) while around 290 squatted in Belgrade or near borders with Croatia or Hungary.

  • The Humanitarian Envoy of the UN Secretary General, Dr. Ahmed Al-Meraikhi, visted Serbia on 16 and 18 January, meeting relevant authorities, including the Serbian Commissioner for Refugees and Migration, UN agencies, and development partners. On 17 January, he conversed with refugees and asylum-seekers in Krnjaca Asylum Centre and informed the media that experiences from Serbia should be exchanged with other countries hosting refugees.

  • UNHCR and partners assisted 79 new arrivals (compared to 59 the week before) from Afghanistan (30%), Iran (22%), Pakistan (18%), Iraq (16%) and Syria (9%). Most were adult men (53%) or children (42%). 61% arrived from the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and others by air or from Bulgaria.

  • 142 Unaccompanied or Separated Children were accommodated in government centres, plus over 50, which UNHCR and partners identified amongst new arrivals and those sleeping rough in border areas.
    Capacity and presence of outreach workers of Centres for Social Work remained limited.

  • UNHCR and partners received reports from 89 asylum-seekers that were collectively expelled from Croatia, 21 from Hungary and 9 from Romania (compared to 34/41/35 during the preceding week).

  • UNHCR distributed 180 footballs, volleyballs and basketballs, 135 board games, 540 drawing pads, 180 collage pads, 180 modelling clay sets, 900 colour pencil sets, pencils and pens, 180 watercolour and brush, as well as 360 crayon sets to refugee children and youth in governmental centres.

  • This link will carry you to quantitative information on main developments and activities by UNHCR and partners in response to the European Refugee Situation during 2017 in Serbia.

  • 01-21 January, 233 foreigners expressed an intention to seek asylum in Serbia, while the Asylum Office granted refugee status to two individuals receiving legal assistance by the Belgrade Centre for Human Rights under the UNHCR project.

