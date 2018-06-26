UNHCR Serbia Update, 11-24 Jun 2018

World Refugee Day paid respect to all forcefully displaced persons in Serbia. Refugees shared their stories at a “Live books” event of the Ana and Vlade Divac Foundation. Refugee and local school children, UNHCR, SCRM and local authorities planted tress at a primary and a secondary school in Presevo, while UNHCR partner Indigo planted roses in the Reception Centre. UNHCR partner Psycho-Social Innovation Network drew attention to the local integration potential of refugees at a Humanitarian Artwork Auction. On 20 June, a young asylum-seeker who recently completed training as a cook, the Serbian Commissioner for Refugee and Migration Vladimir Cucic and the UNHCR Representative addressed a small reception for refugees and partners in Belgrade.

On 19 June, UNHCR issued its annual Global Trends report, indicating that conflict and persecution across the world had driven forced displacement globally to a record high for the fifth year in a row. At the same time EASO launched its Annual Report on the Situation of Asylum in the EU+ which shows that total applications in the European Union and some other European countries declined by 44% compared to 2016.

Notwithstanding these developments, much media attention on World Refugee Day was diverted to ideas on how to further restrict the movement of refugees and asylum-seekers. In preparation to the upcoming meetings of the EU on asylum and migration, High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi, in a Press Release issued on 22 June offered EU and Member States UNHCR’s support in setting an example on how to manage refugee situations with compassion and solidarity.

UNHCR partner Belgrade Centre for Human Rights issued its Periodic Report on the right to seek asylum in the Republic of Serbia. The Report analyses the new Law on Asylum and Temporary Protection and asylum processing by the authorities of Serbia during the first quarter of 2018.

The number of new refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants counted in Serbia on 24 June slightly increased to 2,997 from 2,803 recorded two weeks ago. While 2,673 (i.e. 90%) of them were accommodated in 18 governmental centres, over 300 were observed outside: some 150 in Belgrade City and another 170 camping close to borders with Croatia or Hungary.