UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - May 2019
Total (observed) arrivals – May: 2,512
Total (observed) arrivals – April: 1,826
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - May: 456
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - April: 183
Total occupancy of government centres – end May: 3,020
Total occupancy of government centres - end April: 3,060
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end May: 3,592
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end April: 3,592