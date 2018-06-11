11 Jun 2018

UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - May 2018

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (740.92 KB)

Total (observed) arrivals – May: 783 Total (observed) arrivals - April: 349
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - May: 90 Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - April: 50

Total occupancy of government centres – end May: 2,600
Total occupancy of government centres - end April: 3,200

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end May: 3,000 Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end April: 3,500

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.