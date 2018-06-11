UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - May 2018
Total (observed) arrivals – May: 783 Total (observed) arrivals - April: 349
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - May: 90 Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - April: 50
Total occupancy of government centres – end May: 2,600
Total occupancy of government centres - end April: 3,200
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end May: 3,000 Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end April: 3,500