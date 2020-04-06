Serbia + 11 more
UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - March 2020
Attachments
Total (observed) arrivals – March: 1,609
Total (observed) arrivals – February: 2,633
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - March: 137
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - February: 218
Total occupancy of government centres – end March: 8,652
Total occupancy of government centres - end February: 5,628
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end March: 8,692
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end February: 6,724