UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - June 2020

Total (observed) arrivals – June: 2,108
Total (observed) arrivals – May: 583

Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - June: 60
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - May: 11

Total occupancy of government centres – end June: 5,121
Total occupancy of government centres - end May: 5,802

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end June: 5,976
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end May: 6,304

