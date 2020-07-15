Serbia + 14 more
UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - June 2020
Attachments
Total (observed) arrivals – June: 2,108
Total (observed) arrivals – May: 583
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - June: 60
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - May: 11
Total occupancy of government centres – end June: 5,121
Total occupancy of government centres - end May: 5,802
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end June: 5,976
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end May: 6,304