UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - June 2019

Total (observed) arrivals – June: 2,262

Total (observed) arrivals – May: 2,533

Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - June: 429

Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - May: 456

Total occupancy of government centres – end June: 3,044

Total occupancy of government centres - end May: 3,020

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end June: 3,797

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end May: 3,592