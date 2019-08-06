UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - July 2019
Total (observed) arrivals – July: 2,726
Total (observed) arrivals – June: 2,375
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - July: 272
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - June: 429
Total occupancy of government centres – end July: 2,678
Total occupancy of government centres - end June: 3,044
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end July: 3,464
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end June: 3,797