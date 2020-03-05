Serbia + 11 more
UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - February 2020
Total (observed) arrivals – February: 2,337
Total (observed) arrivals – January: 1,700
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - February: 214
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - January: 183
Total occupancy of government centres – end February: 5,528
Total occupancy of government centres - end January: 5,356
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end February: 6,724
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end January: 6,750