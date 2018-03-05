UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - February 2018
Total (observed) arrivals – February: 254
Total (observed) arrivals - January: 300
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - February: 27
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - January: 37
Total occupancy of government centres – end February: 3,800
Total occupancy of government centres - end January: 3,900
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end February: 4,100
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end January: 4,100