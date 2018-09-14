14 Sep 2018

UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - August 2018

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (656.42 KB)

Total (observed) arrivals - August: 2,458
Total (observed) arrivals - July: 1,989
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - August: 468
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - July: 156
Total occupancy of government centres – end August: 3,200
Total occupancy of government centres - end July: 3,150
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end August: 3,700
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end July: 3,600

