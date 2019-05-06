UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - April 2019
New refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants - presence and shelter
Total (observed) arrivals – April: 1,258
Total (observed) arrivals – March: 1,765
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - April: 183
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - March: 234
Total occupancy of government centres – end April: 3,060
Total occupancy of government centres - end March: 3,625
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end April: 3,592
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end March: 4,202