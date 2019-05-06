UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - April 2019

New refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants - presence and shelter

Total (observed) arrivals – April: 1,258

Total (observed) arrivals – March: 1,765

Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - April: 183

Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - March: 234

Total occupancy of government centres – end April: 3,060

Total occupancy of government centres - end March: 3,625

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end April: 3,592

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end March: 4,202