UNHCR Serbia Monthly Update, January - February 2021

Serbian Commissariat for Refugees and Migration (SCRM) noted 3,180 newly registered persons in Jan 20211 (comp. to 1,695 in Feb 2019) and 2,273 in Feb 2021 (comp. to 2,633 in Feb 2020). Most new arrivals transit through North Macedonia. Notable is increase in the number of arrivals originating from Somalia in the first two months of 2021, with the top three nationalities of arrivals being Afghanistan, Syria and Somalia.

First two months of 2021 saw as many as 5,956 pushbacks from neighbouring countries to Serbia (53% from Hungary, 44% from Romania, 3% from Croatia and a handful from Bosnia and Herzegovina). Nationals of Syria make up 62% of all the pushbacks, including families with children.

One new case of Covid-19 amongst the refugees/migrants was reported in the first two months of 2021 – bringing the total number of cases recorded since March 2020 to 31, and the number of casualties to one.