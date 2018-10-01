UNHCR Serbia Factsheet - September 2018
UNHCR SERBIA PRIORITIES:
Support the Government of Serbia in strengthening its asylum system in line with applicable international standards
Ensure that the humanitarian and protection needs of refugees, especially of Persons with Specific Needs (PSN), are promptly identified and addressed
Support the Government of Serbia in securing durable solutions for refugees and internally displaced persons
Main Activities
Asylum, Statelessness, Internally Displaced Persons
UNHCR supports the Government in developing the asylum and migration management system of Serbia in line with applicable international standards and its EU accession schedule.
UNHCR, together with donors and developmental partners, promotes and assists a two-pronged approach in achieving durable solutions for displaced from the region: voluntary return of those who opt to do so and local integration of those who cannot return. The latter includes social integration and access to social welfare, education and health care, as well as, together with OSCE, monitoring of the implementation of the Regional Refugee Housing program (RHP) in Serbia.
As part of its global mandate to prevent and reduce statelessness, UNHCR Serbia continues working closely with the authorities and civil society in creating systemic solutions resolving the problems of Roma lacking birth registration and personal documentation.
European Refugee Situation
Since June 2015, in response to an unprecedented number of refugees and migrants arriving in the country determined to continue to Western Europe, UNHCR provided support to the Government of Serbia in operational coordination and to ensure emergency shelter, registration and documentation, medical, food, sanitary and other basic services. UNHCR and its partners provided lifesaving support, including urgent protection interventions 24/7 to asylum-seekers and refugees in various sites across the country (e.g. in the South, West, North, East and Belgrade). UNHCR and partners also provided information and counselling on asylum procedures and legal representation for those seeking asylum in Serbia. Particular attention was paid to assisting family reunification, access to registration, referrals to asylum procedures, as well as identifying and assisting PSNs.
Since the de facto closure of the Western Balkan route in the spring of 2016 and the lifting of the emergency situation at end 2016, humanitarian interventions were gradually replaced with more sustainable protection and solutions-oriented approaches. These include enhanced counselling and assistance with registration, access to asylum procedures and public services, stepped up protection/border monitoring as well as child protection interventions, SGBV prevention and response, aiming to assist the government in providing protection and durable solution. ■
UNHCR Serbia enjoys effective cross-border cooperation with UNHCR and partner teams in neighbouring countries, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, fYR Macedonia, Hungary, Montenegro and Romania.