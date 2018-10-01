UNHCR Serbia Factsheet - September 2018

Since June 2015, in response to an unprecedented number of refugees and migrants arriving in the country determined to continue to Western Europe, UNHCR provided support to the Government of Serbia in operational coordination and to ensure emergency shelter, registration and documentation, medical, food, sanitary and other basic services. UNHCR and its partners provided lifesaving support, including urgent protection interventions 24/7 to asylum-seekers and refugees in various sites across the country (e.g. in the South, West, North, East and Belgrade). UNHCR and partners also provided information and counselling on asylum procedures and legal representation for those seeking asylum in Serbia. Particular attention was paid to assisting family reunification, access to registration, referrals to asylum procedures, as well as identifying and assisting PSNs.