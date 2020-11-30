UNHCR Serbia Fact Sheet, October/November 2020

Serbia hosts almost 26,000 refugees and 197,000 IDPs, and some 2,140 persons at risk of statelessness. Persons in need of international protection amongst newly arriving third country nationals (over 22,350 in Jan–Oct 2020) are supported in requesting and being granted asylum and in local integration. Most displaced from the region have found solutions, while cases and threat of statelessness have been reduced. UNHCR continues to support the Government in strengthening the national asylum system to secure institutional protection and sustainable solutions.