14 Oct 2019

UNHCR Serbia Fact Sheet, October 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 14 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (574.89 KB)

Serbia hosts around 3,400 new asylumseekers and refugees, over 26,500 refugees and 199,600 IDPs from the ex-Yugoslavia region, and some 2,000 persons at risk of statelessness.

Persons in need of international protection amongst newly arriving third country nationals (around 22,000 since the beginning of the year) are supported in requesting and being granted asylum and local integration. Most displaced from the region have found solutions, while cases and threat of statelessness have been reduced.

UNHCR continues to support the Government in strengthening the national asylum system and in securing sustainable developmental and institutional protection and solution.

