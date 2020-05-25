UNHCR Serbia Fact Sheet, May 2020

Serbia hosts almost 26,350 refugees and 198,550 IDPs, and some 1,950 persons at risk of statelessness.

Persons in need of international protection amongst newly arriving third country nationals (over 6,650 in 1 Jan-15 May 2020) are supported in requesting and being granted asylum and local integration. Most displaced from the region have found solutions, while cases and threat of statelessness have been reduced.

UNHCR continues to support the Government in strengthening the national asylum system to secure institutional protection and sustainable solutions.