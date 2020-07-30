UNHCR Serbia Fact Sheet, July 2020

Serbia hosts almost 26,000 refugees and 197,000 IDPs, and some 1,900 persons at risk of statelessness.

Persons in need of international protection amongst newly arriving third country nationals (over 9,200 in Jan-June 2020) are supported in requesting and being granted asylum and local integration. Most displaced from the region have found solutions, while cases and threat of statelessness have been reduced.

UNHCR continues to support the Government in strengthening the national asylum system to secure institutional protection and sustainable solutions.

Working with Partners

UNHCR Serbia enjoys close cooperation with the Serbian Commissariat for Refugees and Migration (SCRM), the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, of Labour, Employment, Veteran, and Social Affairs, of Internal Affairs, of Public Administration and Local Self-Government as well as with local authorities.

Project Partnership Agreements have been concluded with A11 Initiative for Economic and Social Rights, the Belgrade Centre for Human Rights, the Crisis Response and Policy Centre, the Danish Refugee Council, the Humanitarian Centre for Integration and Tolerance, IDEAS, Indigo – Group for Children and Youth, Praxis, the Psychosocial Innovation Network, Sigma Plus and the United Nations Development Programme.

UNHCR Serbia, together with the International Organization for Migration, co-chairs the Refugee and Migration Theme Group of the United Nations Country Team, advises and supports governmental and nongovernmental development partners in the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF), COVID-19 Prevention, Response and Recovery Plans, the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and the Global Compact for Refugees.

Main Activities