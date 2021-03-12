UNHCR Serbia Fact Sheet, February 2021

Serbia hosts 26,000 refugees (including refugees from former Yugoslavia and those who have arrived since the onset of European refugee situation in 2015 and were awarded international protection in Serbia), 197,000 IDPs and some 2,100 persons at risk of statelessness.

Persons in need of international protection amongst arriving third country nationals are supported in requesting and being granted asylum and in local integration.

Most displaced from the region have found solutions, while cases and threat of statelessness have been reduced.

UNHCR continues to support the Government in strengthening the national asylum system to secure institutional protection and sustainable solutions.